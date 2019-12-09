Ford November 2019 Model Wise Sales Analysis – Figo, Ecosport, Endeavour

Last month, Ford Figo and Ford Endeavour registered healthy sales growth, while the sales performance of most models remained pretty lacklustre

Ford India has been suffering from perpetually low sales for a while now. While its November 2019 sales performance won’t cause any headache to the rivals, the company has become one of the only few Indian carmakers to have reported a positive sales growth for at least half of its lineup.

Last month, the carmaker sold 2,822 units of the EcoSport. In comparison, in November 2018, the Maruti Vitara Brezza-rivalling SUV had sold only 2,724 copies. This leads to a 4 per cent growth last month on YoY basis.

On the other hand, the Ford Figo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10, found 743 buyers last month. This is a massive 541 per cent growth compared to the 116 units sold in the corresponding month of last year.

Model November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Ford EcoSport (4%) 2,822 2,724 2. Ford Figo (541%) 743 116 3. Ford Endeavour (67%) 724 433 4. Ford Freestyle (-58%) 632 1,508 5. Ford Aspire (-70%) 471 1,583 6. Ford Mustang (-100%) 0 11

Even the Ford Endeavour registered a decent positive growth of 67 per cent by selling 724 copies in November this year. In comparison, the SUV had sold only 433 units in November 2018. This has led to a 67 per cent growth on YoY basis.

However, all other models in the company’s lineup have recorded a de-growth on YoY basis. The Ford Freestyle, for instance, recorded a sale of 632 units in November 2019, which is a 58 per cent drop from 1,508 units sold in November 2018.

Even the Ford Aspire has registered a decline of 70 per cent by slipping from 1,583 units in November 2018 to 471 units last month. Finally, Ford Mustang, the iconic muscle car, has registered a 100 per cent drop from 11 units in November 2018 to an absolute zero last month. This is because the batch of vehicles allotted to India has been sold out. The company is likely to resume sales of its pony car next year with the introduction of the facelifted version.