Ford C-SUV Co-Developed With Mahindra Will Have Its Own Unique Character

Mahindra is looking at streamlining its product portfolio upon the arrival of BSVI regulations by discontinuing several ageing models

The BSVI emission standards are coming into effect from April 2020 onwards and automakers are working behind the curtain to update their existing products and get rid of the ones that do not make a business case. Mahindra discontinued the DI variant of the Thar while the small 1.2-litre diesel engine used in the KUV100 will likely have its life cut short as well.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra &Mahindra told in a recent interview that his company is looking at streamlining the vehicle portfolio. This will lead to the largest UV manufacturer in the country using only five platforms upon the implementation of BSVI norms. Unlike Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra does have good penetration rate in selling diesel models due to its vast UV portfolio.

We already know that the long version of Bolero and the older model won’t be upgraded while the Xylo will also be shown the exit doors alongside Jeeto and Maxximo vans. Goenka eyes a volume count of around 50,000 to 70,000 units from each platform to be profitable as well and each product development is based on this margin.

Mahindra plans to have five architectures in the SUV segment in the near future and it includes the partnership with Ford. Additionally, an electric vehicle based on Ford Aspire sedan is also in the pipeline. Goenka says there has been good progress in having several “high impact projects between Mahindra and Ford”.

It was already confirmed that Mahindra would supply a small capacity engine for use in Ford vehicles while a Ford C-segment SUV would more likely be born out of the next-generation XUV500’s platform. Mahindra will utilise Ford’s B-platform for a future Mahindra product as well according to Goenka.

Ford will reportedly save 25 per cent on the cost of product development as the partnership results in sharing several components with Mahindra. The jointly developed C-segment SUV will have many commonalities but badge engineering is taken out of the equation, as both will have unique characters on their own.