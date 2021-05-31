Ford Bronco Raptor Spied With Plenty Of Off-Road Upgrades

Ford Bronco is set to receive a hardcore off-road version with a more powerful engine, which will wear the familiar ‘Raptor’ badge

Last year, Ford revealed the new Bronco SUV, in two-door and four-door avatars. Although the Bronco was introduced as a rugged, off-road-capable SUV, it was confirmed that a hardcore off-road version is in the making. Previously, the off-road-spec model was expected to be named ‘Warthog’, but now, it seems like it will bear the ‘Raptor’ name.

New spy pictures of the upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor recently emerged on the Internet, which show the vehicle wearing heavy camouflage. The disguise hid most of the exterior, but some details can still be made out. The test model had higher ground clearance, outward extending fenders, new bumpers, and an overall wider stance.

The test vehicle seemed to have 17-inch wheels, shod with BFGoodrich All-Terrain tyres. The ‘Raptor’ version is expected to sport a few other changes over the standard Bronco, including an upgraded suspension system, likely with active damping and external bypass tech, to make it even better suited to handle rough terrains.

We’re not sure what engine will power the upcoming Bronco Raptor. Rumours suggest that it might get a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 gasoline motor, sourced from Ford Explorer ST, which can generate around 400 HP and 560 Nm of peak power and torque. The additional power would make the Bronco even more fun to play in the dirt.

Currently, the Bronco is available with two gasoline engine options – a 2.3-litre turbocharged inline-4 (300 HP/441 Nm) and a 2.7-litre twin-turbo V6 (330 HP/563 Nm). Transmission options include a 7-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic gearbox, with a 4×4 system on offer as standard. A hybrid powertrain will be added to the range sometime in the near future.

There is no official word on when the Bronco Raptor will launch, although rumours suggest that the off-road SUV will debut next year as a 2023 model for the US market. Also, previous rumours had suggested that Ford might bring the Bronco to India, alongside the Ranger Raptor, as a CBU import in limited numbers. With Ford India currently evaluating its future products for the Indian market, it would be great if the Bronco or Bronco Raptor were to arrive here in the coming years.

Image credit: Automedia