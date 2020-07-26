Ford Bronco Pickup Truck In The Works; To Rival Jeep Gladiator

Ford Bronco Pickup Truck is said to be offered only in a crew cab configuration and it will reportedly use the same 2.3L and 2.7L EcoBoost engines

A few days ago, For unveiled the all-new Bronco as the nameplate returned after nearly 25 years of absence. Taking the original Bronco from the ’60s as an inspiration, the new Bronco competes against Jeep Wrangler and is offered in two-door, four-door and Bronco Sport guises. The latter is based on an uni-body construction as the Escape while the bigger Broncos follow the traditional body-on-frame layout as the Ranger.

The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition’s reservations had filled within hours and it resulted in the Blue Oval doubling up its limited production run of 3,500 units to 7,000 units to meet the demand. With the Bronco being in the news for long, a fresh media report indicates that a pickup truck version of the off-roader is in the pipeline.

The American manufacturer is reported by the Automobile to be working on a new truck to compete against Jeep’s Gladiator. Since the Bronco is based on the Ranger’s platform, the speculation does not come as a surprise for many. However, the timeline of its arrival is longer than we all could anticipate as it will only be launched around the middle of 2024.

With the Bronco off-roader receiving tremendous attention, Ford could fast track the development of the Bronco truck as well and it could lead to a launch as early as 2022. In a similar fashion to the Jeep Gladiator, which is based on the Wrangler, the Bronco pickup is said to be offered only in the crew cab configurations featuring same level of features as the standard model.

As for the performance, the existing 2.3-litre and 2.7-litre EcoBoost engines could be used. The former four-cylinder unit is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 270 horsepower and 420 Nm of peak torque while the latter is a V6 kicking out 310 horsepower and 542 Nm torque. In the near future, the Bronco off-roading SUV could get a Raptor variant, powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBoost V6 engine.

The report noted that it might as well be a 5.0-litre V8 engine. A seven-speed manual and a ten-speed auto will more likely be the transmission options sending power to a four-wheel-drive system as standard in the Bronco pickup truck. It could undercut the Gladiator in pricing as the entry-level model could carry a sticker tag of around USD 30,000 (Rs. 22.45 lakh approx).