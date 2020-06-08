Ford Bronco Nameplate Returns After 24 Years; Official Debut Next Month

2021 Ford Bronco will make its global premiere in July before reaching showrooms in the United States next year

Ford’s official website has listed the debut of the next generation Bronco for next month, as opposed to the earlier listed spring period in the United States due to the global health crisis. Despite the slight delay in its global premiere and production, Ford confirmed last month that the new Bronco would reach showrooms in 2021.

The Bronco was in production between 1965 and 1996 and it was discontinued following the decrease in demand for two-door full-sized SUVs. It was replaced by the Expedition and with Ford planning an aggressive expansion for its SUV and crossover body types ditching the sedans, the return of the iconic Bronco nameplate was imminent. However, it did take longer than expected.

The speculations surrounding the Bronco’s arrival have been there since 2017 and following numerous leaks, spy shots and patent images, the off-roader is finally getting back on track. Since official technical specifications are not out yet, rumours indicating its variants, colour schemes and seating configurations have been rife at the moment.

It is said to have plenty in common with the new F-150 including the infotainment system while a seven-speed manual transmission with an additional extra low gear will be part of the equation. The Bronco Raptor variant may also bear fruit using a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged engine kicking out 450 horsepower as in the Ford Explorer.

It will act as a direct rival to the Jeep Wrangler and there will also be a more compact Bronco Sport based on the Escape. The 2021 Ford Bronco can be had with two- and four-door body styles along with a range of off-roading technologies and equipment. Unlike the full-sized predecessor, the sixth generation Bronco will take a mid-size SUV format in American standards.

The bigger Bronco will sit on the Endeavour’s platform and it will be equipped with 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine from Ranger developing 274 hp and 420 Nm while the 2.7-litre V6 petrol makes 330 hp and 542 Nm. The Bronco Sport will likely be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre petrol engines, borrowed from the Escape.