Ford Bronco Garners 2.3 Lakh Bookings, Waiting Period Up To 2 Years

Ford Motor Company has reportedly received over 2.3 lakh bookings for the Bronco 2-door and 4-door models in just two weeks

Ford Bronco has been one of the most exciting launches of 2020, and although the SUV range is currently limited to only the US, it has caught the attention of auto enthusiasts all over the world. The SUVs seem to be an instant hit with American buyers, with reports claiming over 2,30,000 bookings received just after the launch.

The source of the figure, ‘Bronco6G’ forum, hasn’t stated its own sources, but has claimed that the numbers are true. Also, the forum has only provided figures for the Bronco 2-door and 4-door variants, and not the Bronco Sport. Regardless, the Bronco has managed to surpass all expectations that the company had for the vehicle.

The ‘First Edition’ models had an initial limited run of 3,500, which was upped to 7,000 due to customer demand. Even after doubling the production, the ‘First Edition’ Broncos were still sold out! It should also be noted here, that the booking figures aren’t the same as sales figures, and usually there are plenty of cancellations with new cars.

To book a Bronco, customers only have to pay a $100 booking fee, which is refundable before delivery. As such, plenty of customers usually book two of the same models at different dealerships, in case something goes wrong with the first order. The same was also pointed out in the source forum, where buyers had shared their own stories and admitting to booking more than one unit.

According to a Ford spokesperson, the waiting period for the Bronco lineup can potentially extend to 2 years, stating that some customers might not receive their vehicle until 2022. The first Bronco units won’t be arriving quickly either, with deliveries expected to begin in the spring of 2021. Also, customers with reservations will be given priority over dealerships!

The Ford Bronco range consists of three models – 2-door, 4-door, and Sport. The first two of these are off-road-centric SUVs, complete with removable doors and roof. The last one, Bronco Sport, is actually a crossover SUV, geared more towards on-road comfort and everyday use, but with remarkable off-road capability nonetheless.