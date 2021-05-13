Ford Bronco EV Under Consideration, Reveals CEO On Twitter

Ford Bronco has two gasoline engine options, a plug-in hybrid version is already in the works, and now, an electric version is also expected

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently revealed on Twitter that the Blue Oval is considering an electric version of the Bronco. A Twitter user, claiming to be a shareholder, inquired why the manufacturer isn’t planning on introducing an electric option for the recently revived icon, to which Farley replied “Why do you think we don’t?”

Although the reply doesn’t confirm that Ford is already busy developing an electric Bronco, it does confirm that the company is considering launching it, hopefully in the next few years. The Dearborn-based automaker already has one electric SUV in its lineup – Mustang Mach-E – and it is planning to debut the electric version of the F-150 pickup truck, as F-150 Lightning, on May 19, 2021.

Ford had previously confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version of the Bronco will be arriving eventually, and a fully electric version of the SUV wouldn’t be too much of a stretch. The Bronco is an iconic nameplate, and the manufacturer would be able to better establish itself in the EV space if it were to take advantage of such icons.

Why do you think we dont? — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 10, 2021

Currently, Ford Bronco is available with two ‘EcoBoost’ engine options – a 2.3-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 gasoline motor, capable of developing 300 HP and 325 lb-ft (around 441 Nm). The second one is a 2.7-litre, twin-turbo, V6 gasoline unit, with 330 HP and 415 lb-ft (~ 563 Nm). Transmission choices include a 10-speed automatic and a 7-speed manual, paired to a part-time 4×4 system.

Ford Bronco is available in two forms – a 2-door version and a 4-door version – both of which get removable doors and roof. There’s also a crossover version, known as Bronco Sport, but that is a completely different model, built on a monocoque chassis as opposed to the body-on-frame construction of the Bronco.

To distinguish itself from the gasoline-powered models, the electric Bronco will likely feature some styling changes as well. We expect a closed front grille, blue highlights on the exterior and interior, and perhaps even eco-friendly upholstery options. Upon arrival, which is expected to happen around late-2022 or early-2023, the biggest competitor to Ford Bronco EV will be the upcoming Jeep Wrangler EV.