Ford Begins Development On Next Generation EcoSport – Report

The next generation Ford EcoSport could get dramatic design and interior changes compared to the existing model

The B3 platform based EcoSport has been around in Brazil since 2003 and Ford decided to go global with the second generation model and resultantly it made its global debut in India in 2012. The sub-four-metre SUV set the early benchmark in the segment and enjoyed tremendous success until rivals started occupying the space.

Despite creating the niche, the EcoSport had to let go of its leading position to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and continued to be the second best-selling SUV before the arrival of Tata Nexon. Ford gave a mid-life update to the EcoSport in late 2017 to stretch its lifespan but it is no secret that the new competitors in the form of Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 have eaten into its sales.

The EcoSport is crucial for the Blue Oval considering the brand’s desperate attempts to increase global sales in recent times by laying off its workforce, closing factories and shelving popular sedans while narrowing down the number of platforms used to keep production costs in check. The volume sales of EcoSport holds the key in developing markets like Brazil and India.

A report on the international media suggests that Ford has begun works on the third generation EcoSport. Codenamed ‘project BX775’, the developmental processes are said to be underway at Ford’s Camacari manufacturing facility in Brazil and it is not a continuation of the BX563 as it’s totally grounded. The next generation Ford EcoSport is expected to have bigger dimensions than the outgoing model.

The longer wheelbase will more likely help in a roomier cabin and some of its design traits such as tailgate-mounted spare wheel could be ditched. It is unknown whether the tall styling philosophy followed by the existing model will be carried forward or not. If the Puma is any indication of how the future small crossovers from Ford would look like, we might have a visually pleasing EcoSport.

Thus, the rear end could get dramatic changes altogether as the front fascia. It is believed to make global premiere towards the end of 2021 and is reportedly based on the MK6 Fiesta’s architecture. The interior is expected to be completely revised with features like a new digital instrument cluster as in the Puma. As for the near future, Ford relies on its partnership with Mahindra to bring up a C-SUV.