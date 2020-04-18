Ford And Volkswagen’s Connected Cars Pose Security Flaws – Report

Ford Titanium automatic 1.0L petrol and Volkswagen Polo SEL TSI manual 1.0L were investigated in a study and found to be hackable

According to recent research, the connected cars sold by Volkswagen and Ford have security gremlins that could risk the safety and privacy of owners abroad. The issues are mainly concentrated on the infotainment and computer-operated systems in VW’s Polo SEL powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission and the Ford Titanium 1.0-litre petrol AT.

The vulnerabilities were found in the infotainment system that generally accesses personal information of the owner/driver along with contact details and local history. The engaging and disengaging of traction control that effectively controls how the vehicle is driven by the owner was also subjected to flaws. Thus, through these elements, the vehicles could be hacked.

It has been said that the Volkswagen Polo was able to be illegally hacked and the process was explained. The investigators accessed the front radar module by lifting the Volkswagen badge up front. It could allow malicious attackers to manipulate the collision warning system that might lead to safety problems. This shows how easily the data can be stolen from cars and misinterpretations can be made.

The Editor of Which? Magazine said that lack of regulation of these powerful computer systems could make the modern day vehicles vulnerable to hackers “putting drivers’ safety and personal data at risk”. As a fix, governments should implement strict laws and thus the manufacturers cannot leave any room for potential hazards even while designing and building their cars.

Consumer Watchdog conducted an identical study and said that the technologically advanced passenger cars with internet connectivity are “apparently vulnerable to fleet-wide hacks”. The survey indicated that carmakers have made known about such risk to investors before proceeding further with selling the technologies to the customers.

However, the consumers are claimed to be kept secret from it as connectivity functions are constantly evolving and in recent times, they could make or break the modern day buyers’ purchasing decisions. The infotainment system connected to the internet is through smartphone connection and car’s Controller Area Network. This obsolete method would allow hackers to gain access to vehicle operations reportedly.