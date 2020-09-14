Force Trax Cruiser And Toofan BS6 Launched From Rs. 11 Lakh Onwards

The Force Trax BS6 features plenty of changes to the exterior and interior design, and is powered by an updated 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine

Earlier this year, at the 2020 Auto Expo, Force Motors showcased the BS6 avatars of all its vehicles. Now, the company has finally launched the BS6-compliant Trax MUV in the Indian market. The 2020 Force Trax is available in four variants – Cruiser, Cruiser Deluxe, Toofan, and Toofan Deluxe. The ‘Deluxe’ variants get what the company calls ‘modern dual AC’; you get roof-mounted AC vents for the rear passengers and regular AC vents for the first row seats.

The new Force Trax has undergone a minor facelift as well. The front fascia has been redesigned, with new headlamps, new front grille, and a new front bumper with integrated fog lamps. The BS4 model used to have exposed door hinges, but the BS6 has them hidden, giving the exterior a cleaner look.

The Force Trax BS6 is also larger than before. All four variants of the Trax have the same dimensions – a length of 5,120mm, a height of 2,027, and a width of 1,818. The wheelbase is 3,050mm long, and the vehicle has a ground clearance of 160mm (laden). It gets 15-inch steel wheels (with wheel caps) with 215/75 tyres all around.

The interior has also been redesigned completely, and gets a dual-tone theme (blue and brown). The dashboard is completely new, as is the instrument cluster. Even the seat upholstery is new. There are multiple seating configurations available here. The Trax Cruiser is offered with 9+D and 12+D seating options, while the Trax gets 11+D seating (D stands for driver).

The features list of the Trax has also been updated considerably. You get power steering, ABS, and EBD as standard. AC is only available in Deluxe trims though. The front brakes are disc, while the rear ones are drums. It gets independent double-wishbone suspension at the front, but sadly, the rear suspension employs archaic leaf-springs.

Force Trax BS6 Price List Variant Price (ex-showroom) Cruiser (9+D) Rs. 11,00,666 Cruiser (12+D) Rs. 11,18,542 Cruiser Deluxe (9+D) Rs. 12,78,418 Cruiser Deluxe (12+D) Rs. 12,88,751 Toofan (11+D) Rs. 11,06,534 Toofan Deluxe (11+D) Rs. 12,83,523

The Force Trax BS6 also gets a new ladder-frame chassis, stronger than before with greater torsional rigidity. Powering the MUV is the same 2.6-litre Mercedes-derived diesel engine, updated to generate more power while complying with the stricter emission regulations. This motor develops a peak power of 91 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. There is just one transmission on offer, a 5-speed manual gearbox.