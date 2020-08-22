Force Gurkha BS6 (Thar Rival) Arrives At Dealerships, To Launch Soon

The updated Force Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6L turbo-diesel engine, and will feature more creature comforts than the previous model

The BS6-compliant Force Gurkha was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, but sadly, due to the pandemic outbreak, the vehicle still awaits its launch. Multiple test cars have been spotted till date, suggesting that the company is readying the vehicle for launch in the coming months, but it wasn’t until now that we had any concrete evidence about it.

Saboo Brothers, a Force Motors dealership based in Andhra Pradesh, recently posted a picture of the production-spec BS6 Gurkha on their official Facebook. In the image, we can clearly see that this is the Gurkha Xtreme, the off-road spec variant in the range. The final-production model looks quite close to the one showcased during the Expo, and wears the same burnt orange paint scheme as well.

The design of the Force Gurkha Xtreme looks extremely rugged, and features a few retro styling elements. The front-end of the vehicle features two round headlamps with LED DRLs, and the front grille gets a simple mesh design with a body-coloured horizontal slat in the middle. It gets a massive blacked-out front bumper, along with black plastic cladding all around the body and a snorkel, which gives this SUV a very rugged look.

At the side, we see air vents above the front wheel arches, which allow for better air circulation, and hence better cooling, in the engine bay. There is a huge luggage carrier mounted on the roof, along with protective bars for the front windscreen. The vehicle also gets side steps, for easier ingress and egress.

Just like the previous model, the Force Gurkha Xtreme will feature a three-door bodystyle, although this time, we’ll see forward-facing rear seats. Sadly, the rear windows are fixed, which means that the rear passengers won’t be able to slide them open like in the BS4 model. Overall, the Gurkha maintains its G-Wagen resemblance on the new model, but with a slight desi twist!

Powering this SUV will be a 2.6-litre diesel engine, capable of generating a peak power of 91 PS and a maximum torque of 230 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system, along with a low-ratio gearbox. Upon launch, the Force Gurkha Xtreme will go against the likes of the new Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Suzuki Jimny.