Force Gurkha 5-Door In The Works, Launch Expected Next Year

Force Motors recently unveiled the 2021 Gurkha (BS6 version) in India, with a launch slated for next month. The new model is a major departure from the older BS4 version, featuring major changes to the exterior and interior design, with plenty of new safety and convenience features on offer. The manufacturer has something else in the pipeline as well – a 5-door version of the Gurkha.

The manufacturer is currently developing a 5-door version of the new Gurkha. Not a lot of details have been revealed yet, and the launch timeline is under wraps as well. However, we do know that the upcoming 5-door model will be built on an elongated version of the new Gurkha’s modular ladder-frame platform.

We expect Force Gurkha 5-door version’s launch to happen next year, and it will likely be priced at a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh over the regular (3-door) model. The exterior design will share similarities with the 3-door Gurkha, especially at the front and rear. The biggest difference would be to the side profile; the SUV will get an extra set of doors along with a longer wheelbase (2,825mm as opposed to 2,400mm).

We also expect the upcoming 5-door Gurkha to have an extra row of seats in the cabin, just like on the older version. It should be noted that the old-gen Gurkha was available in three variants – Xpedition, Xplorer, and Xtreme – of which the Xpedition and Xplorer grades were available in 5-door/long-wheelbase body-style as well.

We expect the 5-door version and 3-door version to have an identical equipment list. This would include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), power windows, USB charging ports (for both rows), TPMS, all-LED exterior lighting, cornering lamps, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, etc.

Force Gurkha (3-door) is powered by a 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine, which develops a peak power of 91 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. An AWD system is available as standard, with a low-ratio transfer case and manually locking differentials. The 5-door version will likely feature an identical powertrain.

