Force Confirms Launching New Gurkha Soon In India; Teased

The new generation Force Gurkha boasts a restyled exterior and interior and it will be powered by a Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine

The new generation Gurkha has been confirmed by Force Motors for launch this quarter and ahead of its market debut, a teaser image has been released as well. However, we already know what the upcoming off-roader is all about as it was previewed at the 2020 Auto Expo. Initially expected to launch by the middle of this year, the all-new Force Gurkha’s launch plans were postponed due to the health crisis.

Based on the updated ladder frame construction, the 2021 Force Gurkha has been designed to meet the stringent crash test and pedestrian safety regulations, and it will compete directly against the well-received second-generation Mahindra Thar. In addition, it will also lock horns with the forthcoming India-specific Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door SUV.

The new Force Gurkha has gained a number of updates inside and out and it will be offered in three- and five-door guises. The exterior comprises newly designed headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned front bumper, new grille section, restyled tail lamps, newly designed wheels, etc. The boxy upright proportions and the signature tall pillars continue.

Other highlights are flared wheel arches, upright tailgate, sturdy body panels and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Force could offer the new Gurkha with two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options as it could have an expansive range. As for the suspension, an independent double-wishbone front and a five-link rigid axle rear setup will be utilised.

The 4WD configuration will come with a low range having differential locks in both axles. The cabin features a revised dashboard with a two-tone interior theme while a touchscreen infotainment system will be offered in the top-spec variants. There is also a redesigned instrument console with a digital MID. The equipment list boasts dual front airbags, ABS, reverse parking sensors, all power windows, etc.

It will get a host of accessories like functional roof rack and snorkel. As for the performance, a 2.6-litre Mercedes-derived diesel engine producing 90 horsepower and 260 Nm will be employed and is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. It will have to be waited and see whether the 140 hp Gurkha Extreme will return or not.