Following New Tucson, Hyundai To Launch Ioniq 5 EV In India

The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the second electric car in the Korean carmaker’s line-up and it could be brought into the country via the CKD route

Hyundai has recently launched the new 2022 Tucson in India to challenge the rivals like the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, Tiguan etc and is expected to bring the IONIQ 5 Electric SUV next. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be the second Hyundai electric car in India after the Hyundai Kona. The brand is also expected to launch the Kona facelift in India soon.

From what we know so far, the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be imported into the country via the CKD (Completely knocked down) route and here are all the details that we know about this new electric SUV so far.

Based on the brand’s new Made For Electric e-GMP platform, the new IONIQ 5 shares a long list of mechanical components and powertrain options with the Kia EV6 and boasts strong performance and sorted dynamics. This electric SUV further will also offer a spacious and comfortable cabin, thus giving tough competition to the rivals available at this price point in India.

In the global markets, the IONIQ 5 is available in multiple powertrain options including a 306hp iteration. The Korean carmaker however will bring the base-spec Hyundai IONIQ 5 to India. The base-spec Hyundai IONIQ 5 is powered by a 169 hp single motor setup that draws power from a 58 kWh battery pack. This battery pack will help the car cover around 300-350km in real-life usage conditions on a single charge.

Inside, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will boast a long list of features including a large sunroof, wireless mobile charger, digital instrument console, a large infotainment system, automatic climate control, and steering mounted controls, connected car tech, push-button start, seat ventilation, and more. Needless to say, the fit-finish levels will be impressive as well.

While Hyundai is yet to comment on the official launch timeline of the new IONIQ 5 in India, it is believed that this electric crossover will make its Indian debut in the first half of 2023. The brand will further price it below Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) to make it a more VFM purchase when compared to the Kia EV6.