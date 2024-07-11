Following Bajaj, TVS Planning To Launch New CNG Model Soon

TVS is reportedly planning to introduce a CNG scooter based on the Jupiter 125 and it will be launched later this year or in H1 2025

Following the launch of the industry-first CNG motorcycle from Bajaj Auto, one of its main rivals, TVS Motor Company is reportedly looking to enter the realm but with a different approach. It is said to be working on a CNG-powered scooter based on the Jupiter 125 – also the first of its kind in the two-wheeler sector.

The Hosur-based manufacturer showcased flex-fuel technology based motorcycle concepts in the past and a recent report emerged on the internet indicates that it is keen to bring in a CNG offering sooner rather than later. Internally codenamed U740, the TVS Jupiter 125 CNG will likely hit the domestic market before the end of this CY or in H1 2025.

TVS has kept the production target at around 1,000 units every month. The brand has already confirmed that a brand new electric vehicle, an electric three-wheeler and an IC-engined two-wheeler this FY. Recently, TVS introduced new variants of its sole electric scooter, the iQube while the brand new X electric scooter was introduced late last CY.

The Jupiter is one of the highly popular scooters in India and leveraging the household name, TVS may look to grab eyeballs besides banking on the bi-fuel technology to garner high-volume sales. We do expect the Jupiter 125 CNG scooter to be priced under Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the claimed combined mileage to be well over 300 km.

It is worth noting that Bajaj Auto is investing big in this technology as it has more CNG offerings waiting to arrive in the future. TVS could follow the same route and boast an expansive CNG range but only time will tell. The company is renowned for innovations and high-end technologies in its motorcycles and scooters and expect the Jupiter CNG to be infused with some.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see how TVS has utilised CNG technology to bring the best out of the scooter and its overall packaging. The Bajaj Freedom 125 is currently priced between Rs. 95,000 and Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a 2-litre petrol tank and a 2 kg CNG tank positioned under the seat.