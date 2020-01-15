Flagship Audi Q8 SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.33 Crore

Audi Q8 is offered in a full-loaded trim with a single petrol engine choice capable of producing 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque

Within a day since Mercedes-Benz announced the entry of its EQ brand, Audi’s India division has launched the flagship Q8 SUV in the domestic market priced at Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). Offered in a full-loaded single trim, the Q8 will be sold with one engine option as well. The Q8 SUV concept debuted at the 2017 NAIAS (North American International Auto Show) in Detroit before the production version broke into the scenes.

It has been on sale in Europe for more than a year and draws design from the latest crop of Audis with a bold stance. Amidst having similarities with the Q7, it is bigger and sits a notch above with more advanced technologies onboard. It measures 4.99 m in length, 2.00 m in width and has 1.71 m height with 254 mm ground clearance.

The exterior comprises of a single-frame octagonal front grille, sharp matrix LED headlamps, 3D signature LED DRLs, aggressive front bumper, sporty rear LED lights, contoured air inlets, 20-inch wheels with the option of 21-inchers and coupe-ish roofline. It sits on the MLB-Evo modular platform and is essentially a cross between SUV and a sports coupe taking advantage of both designs.

It rivals BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and is longer and wider than the latter. The Audi Q8 is a highly capable off-roader making use of the Quattro all-wheel drive system and adaptive air suspension with damper control that helps in adjusting the ride height based on driving conditions by up to 90 mm. It also gets mechanical central differential with 40:60 power split ratio between the axles.

The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer is also offering an array of customisation options with the Q8. It includes nine wooden inlays, eleven interior trims and as many as 54 body colours. The flagship SUV comes equipped with a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque. The BSVI compliant unit is connected to an automatic transmission.

The Q8 is claimed capable of reaching a maximum speed of 250 kmph while the zero to 100 kmph dash stands at just under six seconds. The mild-hybrid technology enables longer coasting and standard progressive steering with the help of 48 V electrical system and Li-ion battery as well as belt alternator starter. Inside the cabin, a whole host of entertainment, convenience, driver assistive and safety features are provided.

It includes four-zone automatic climate control, dual MMI touch displays, a 10.1-inch at the top and a 8.6-inch at the bottom, ‘myAudi’ connect services, 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display, multi-functional steering wheel, seats with massage function and ventilation and so on.