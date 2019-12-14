Five Upcoming Sedans In C-Segment – 2020 Verna, City To Rapid

The C-segment for sedans will see a lot of activity next year as new and updated models such as Honda City and Hyundai Verna will be launched

Despite the sales slowdown hampering the automobile industry’s progress through 2019, the calendar year has been no short of new launches as most of the manufacturers catered to the ever-shifting demands of the customers across various segments in different price ranges. With compact and mid-size SUV segments thriving, the sedan space has seen big drop in volumes.

The C-segment for sedans is a prime example as Hyundai Verna, which finished as the most sold model within the segment last month, garnered just over 2,000 units. While the trend of SUVs and crossovers has caught on with Indian buyers, carmakers are not giving up on the sedan market share and thus 2020 will see a slew of new launches.

Arguably, the most important of them is the new generation Honda City that was unveiled recently in Thailand. It is expected to launch in India in the second half of 2020 as the existing model has gained BSVI compliant petrol engine. The upcoming City gets evolutionary exterior updates along with a more upmarket interior and added features.

The updated Hyundai Verna could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo 2020 and is already on sale in China. It has received new styling details resembling the latest Sonata and facelifted Elantra. Up front, a set of new bumpers, more prominent grille and sleeker headlights are present while the interior gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel, updated dashboard and features like wireless charging pod.

It will likely be powered by BSVI 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Skoda will likely replace the Rapid with a brand new model in the next two years and it appears to be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. Until then, the existing model will likely roll on with updates and this time around a substantial one with a sharper exterior taking inspiration from the new model released in Russia.

Just as the PQ25 platform based Rapid, its Volkswagen Vento cousin could see mid-cycle updates until a brand new model comes into play. Earlier this year, Nissan unveiled the new generation Sunny that is retailed in international markets under the Versa and Almera names.

S.no Upcoming C-Segment Sedans 1. 2020 Honda City 2. 2020 Hyundai Verna 3. 2020 Skoda Rapid 4. 2021 VW Vento 5. 2021 Nissan Sunny

It is based on modified V architecture with an exterior resembling the latest Nissan sedans found elsewhere. It could be on its way into India next year if Nissan decides to make an impact and resurrect the falling volumes.