Five Most Popular Cars Around The World – 4 Toyota In The List

Last year was a particularly difficult time, not for the automobile industry, but the entire world. Vehicle sales had been massively affected in all the countries around the world in 2020. However, the automobile industry managed to show a strong recovery towards the end of last year. Although a few countries, including India, are still walking on the road to recovery, the global situation seems to have improved a lot.

Ever wonder which is the most popular car in the world? Well, here we have a list of the top five vehicles that enjoy the highest popularity around the world.

1. Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux first debuted back in 1968, and it is quite well-known for its reliability and ruggedness. The pickup truck is currently in its eighth generation, and is available with plenty of engine options internationally, including both petrol and diesel powerplants. The Hilux is the most popular vehicle in 14 countries around the globe!

According to previous reports, Toyota is considering launching the Hilux in the Indian market as well. The manufacturer has not given any official statement regarding this, but the pickup truck has already been spotted a few times in India, during road tests and while being transported.

2. Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla is the highest-selling vehicle nameplate of all time in the world. It was first introduced back in 1966, and currently, the car is in its twelfth generation. The Corolla is the most popular vehicle in 6 countries around the world, and last year, it was the best-selling passenger car in the world overall, with a 1.6 per cent global market share.

In India, Toyota Corolla was first introduced back in 2003, and in 2008, it became the Corolla Altis. Sadly, due to its relatively high price, it remained a low-volume product in our market, and the vehicle was discontinued in India in 2020.

3. Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser was introduced back in 1951, as a military vehicle named Toyota Jeep BJ. In 1953, it became a mass-market product, but the ‘Land Cruiser’ name was given to it in 1954. The Land Cruiser SUV is the most popular vehicle in six countries around the world!

Toyota is currently working on a new-generation Land Cruiser (300 series), which is expected to debut later this year. We expect the next-generation model to arrive in India as well, as a CBU import, which would make it an extremely expensive car in our market.

4. Skoda Octavia

The Octavia is the best-selling model in Skoda’s lineup globally, with over a million units delivered to customers all over the world last year! The first-generation model was introduced in 1996, and its fourth-gen version was officially unveiled near the end of 2019. Skoda Octavia is the most popular vehicle in a total of six countries around the globe.

In the Indian market, Skoda Octavia has already entered production and was supposed to launch last month. However, the launch has been put on hold for now, and the vehicle is now expected to go on sale towards the end of May 2021.

5. Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 was first introduced back in 1994, and the vehicle is currently in its fifth generation. Internationally, this SUV is available with regular gasoline engine options, as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Last year, the RAV4 was the most popular vehicle in a total of five countries around the world.

The fifth-gen Toyota RAV4 is expected to launch in the Indian market soon, likely sometime during this year. The SUV has been spotted multiple times during road tests on our streets, and it is expected to arrive as a CBU import in limited numbers (to take advantage of the homologation relaxation). The test model spied was the hybrid version, and we believe that it will be the only version on sale in India.

Data courtesy: automotivetouchup.com