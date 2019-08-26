5 New Cars Launching Next Month (September) In India – Details

The launch-filled month of August will be followed by another busy September as five new models are being planned for introduction

With the automobile industry having witnessed sales slump for the ninth consecutive month in July 2019, things are looking bleak for the immediate future as layoffs and production shift cuts have been on the agenda. However, undeterred manufacturers are trying to make a strong comeback by launching new products during this festive season and offering big discounts.

In August 2019, we have witnessed many launches including Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Seltos and the new BMW 3-Series. It looks the launch spree isn’t over just yet as September is shaping up to be another action-packed month with five new models destined to enter the domestic market from five different carmakers.

Renault is in desperate need of a hit product and the Triber modular MPV could be that saviour. However, the French brand isn’t giving up on the Kwid either as a facelift is likely on the cards for September debut. It will have an upgraded front fascia reminiscing its K-ZE EV concept and the interior is expected to get its share of updates along with new feature additions to raise up to the competition.

Maruti Suzuki’s most significant launch of the year has to be the S-Presso. The micro SUV based on the Concept Future S is primed to make a lasting impression by adopting a new design language and has high ground clearance and tall pillars to render a budget SUV-like stance. It is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre BSVI turbo petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

The facelifted Hyundai Elantra will boast a strikingly new front fascia with a more prominent cascading front grille, new bumper and vertical fog lamps, sharper headlamp cluster, etc. It will more likely get BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines along with a range of interior and feature updates to take the fight to Honda Civic.

Tata’s Impact Design 2.0 based Harrier will get an all-black treatment courtesy of the upcoming Dark Edition and it will be sold in XT and XZ trims. The eighth generation Audi A6 was spied testing last month in India sparking the speculation that it will be introduced in September. It will have bigger proportions and longer wheelbase for increased cabin room.

The interior of the 2019 Audi A6 will come equipped with two central 8.6-inch touchscreens as standard while a 10.1-inch upper screen could be offered as an option.