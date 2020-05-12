Five 250 cc Adventure Tourers Coming – V-Strom 250 To KTM 250 Adv

While the quarter-litre motorcycle class continues to gain popularity in India, this space has no adventure tourer as of now, but the scenario is expected to change soon

The adventure tourer motorcycle class has never really had a huge fan base in the Indian market, which could be accredited to the fact that these motorcycles have always been pretty expensive, hence they found limited takers. However, demand for more affordable adventure touring motorcycles in India has started picking up pace, and manufacturers continue to work on new products to lure buyers.

As of now, a total of three new quarter-litre adventure tourers are being worked upon for the Indian market, continue reading to know more about those bikes in detail –

1. KTM 250 Adventure

A few months ago, KTM entered the ADV segment in the Indian market with its 390 Adventure motorcycle, that is currently priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It shares most of its underpinnings with the KTM’s 390 Duke and RC 390, including the BS6-compliant 373 cc single cylinder liquid-cooled motor that puts out 43 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

Similarly, KTM is planning to introduce a smaller capacity adventure tourer based on the KTM 250 Duke’s platform, which will KTM attract a wider group of audience than it currently does, considering the 390 ADV’s price tag. It would be plonked with 250 Duke’s 248.8 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that is rated at 30 hp/24 Nm.

The steel-trellis frame, subframe, and alloy wheels from its bigger sibling will likely be carried over. However, it is expected to miss out on the LED headlamp, quickshifter, cornering ABS, traction control system and Continental tyres; all of which the 390 Adventure gets, in order to price it competitively. KTM will likely launch the bike in India by next year, and could price it around the Rs 2.50 lakh mark.

2. Hero XPulse 300

The Hero XPulse 200 is currently the most affordable ADV bike in the Indian market, and is priced from Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Given the motorcycle’s lightweight and small frame, the XPulse 200 seems like a brilliant tourer for new and young bikers. However, the 199.6 cc oil cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve single-cylinder OHC motor producing 17.8 hp/16.45 Nm feels a tad bit too small and sluggish.

Hence, Hero is working on a bigger adventure motorcycle for the Indian market, which will sit atop the XPulse 200. Premium features like a TFT digital display, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and the full-LED headlamp from the XPulse 200 will be carried over to its bigger sibling, along with the addition of a few new features.

The bike could use the same 300 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which was showcased with the Hero XF3R concept at the 2016 Auto Expo. The said engine will likely come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motor is expected to produce a maximum 30 hp of power, and 30 Nm torque.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 250

The Himalayan is one of the most popular adventure tourer motorcycles in the country, but an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.87 lakh takes it on-road price upwards of 2 lakh, making it a premium offering. However, Royal Enfield is considering launching a smaller capacity version of the Himalayan in order to rake in more buyers.

As of now, the Himalayan gets a 411 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel injected engine, that generates 24.3 hp of max power and 32 Nm of peak torque. While the bike feels a little underpowered for its 199 kg weight, but its off-roading capabilities have always been applauded.

Hence, introducing a Himalayan with a smaller capacity engine ticks all the boxes. This would help the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer close in on the Rs 80,000 (approx.) gap between the Himalayan and the XPulse 200, which would help the company increase its reach. If launched next year, the quarter-litre Himalayan will be pitted against the KTM 250 Adventure, as well as the Hero XPulse 300.

4. Suzuki V-Strom 250

Suzuki does retail the V-Strom 1000 and the V-Strom 650XT in the Indian market, but the Japanese manufacturer is planning to enter the rapidly growing small-capacity adventure tourer segment with its quarter-litre V-Strom 250 motorcycle, which is already available in many foreign markets.

In terms of design, the V-Strom 250 resembles its bigger siblings, since it gets a similar beak fairing, round headlamps, and LED tail lamps as well. The foreign-spec model gets a full-digital instrument cluster, but the India-spec bike could borrow its instrument cluster from the Gixxer 250. It also gets a windscreen, knuckle guards and luggage mounting; the latter two could be offered as accessories with the bike in India.

The India-spec model could use a slightly altered version of the Gixxer’s 250 cc fuel-injected, oil-cooled motor producing 26.1 hp max power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque. On the Gixxer, the engine comes mated with a 6-speed transmission. Suzuki could price the bike around the Rs 2 lakh mark.

5. Yamaha FZ-25-based Adventure Tourer

Yamaha will soon be launching the 2020 BS6-compliant FZ-25 and its premium twin FZS-25, but these 249 cc naked streetfighters aren’t the only bikes the manufacturer wants to use this platform for. Instead, Yamaha is working on producing an adventure tourer motorcycle which would be based on the FZ-25.

Powering the ADV bike will likely be the same 249 cc, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC, single-cylinder motor that belts out 20.6 hp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 20 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With the BS6 update, the FZ-25 has gained a completely revamped design, and an ADV bike with a similar front-end will surely be a good looker.

Yamaha had earlier said that it wants to operate in premium two-wheeler segments in the country, and the ever-growing demand of adventure bikes is luring the company to introduce one as well.