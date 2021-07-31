Five 2-Wheelers Launching Very Soon – RE Classic 350 To Ola E-Scooter

Around a dozen of new two-wheelers are launching in the next 2-3 months, the list comprises both scooters and motorcycles along with EVs

As the world is slowly getting back to what was normal in 2019, new products are set to make their debut in the Indian market. The spread of notorious and vicious pathogen made more people use cars, thus we registered many launches in the last fiscal. However, the two-wheeler manufacturers kept their upcoming models away from the showroom floors all this while.

Now, in 2021, the two-wheeler sale is picking up, and new products are waiting to go on sale. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that it will be raining two-wheelers in August 2021. But what all motorcycles and scooters are launching next month? Here’s a list revealing them all.

1. Ola Electric Scooter

This one has created a lot of buzz for itself even before going on sale. The pre-bookings were open for the masses a few days back, and Ola Electric received a lakh of them on the first day itself. The Ola Electric’s Series-S scooter will be available in 10 colour schemes, and it may offer a range of 100-plus km. Prices might start from a little over Rs. 1 lakh. With a minimalistic design theme, this Ola looks very appealing. However, not a lot is known about it yet.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 350

The updated Classis 350 from Royal Enfield is already seen fully disguised by the masses. Thanks to the leaked images. The 2021 RE Classic 350 will get a new frame, new engine, and updated instrument console. Most of it will come from the Meteor 350.

The updated Classic 350 might also feature the Tripper navigation pod, powered by Google. Also, the new switchgear on the Classic 350 will be borrowed from the Meteor 350 as well. The power and torque outputs will be 20.4 Bhp and 27 Nm, respectively, while the gearbox will be a 5-speed unit.

3. Simple Energy One

Slated to launch on August 15, the Simple Energy’s One will rival the likes of Ather 450 X, TVS iQube, and the forthcoming Ola Electric Series-S. Simple Energy has earlier revealed, the One’s price will range in between Rs. 1.10 lakh to Rs. 1.20 lakh. It will also have a top speed of 100 kmph (electronically limited), while the 0-50 kmph sprint will take 3.6 seconds only. A range of 240 km is claimed by Simple Energy for the One. Additionally, the electric scooter will feature a chain drive along with an aluminium swingarm.

4. BMW C 400 GT

The BMW C 400 GT is a maxi-scooter, making its way to our lands all the way from Germany. The C 400 GT will be launched in India in August and will come with a 350 cc single-cylinder engine. The motor will churn out a peak output of 34 Hp and 35 Nm. The maxi-scooter will have a top speed of around 140 kmph.

Furthermore, it will be a feature-loaded offering, coming with full-LED headlamps, ride-by-wire throttle, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless access. It is expected to have an ex-showroom price of nearly Rs. 5.00 lakh.

5. Honda Hornet 2.0-based ADV

Yes! Honda is reportedly working on a 200 cc adventure touring motorcycle, rather silently. This entry-level ADV is said to be based on Hornet 2.0. The 200 cc motor might come with similar numbers, producing roughly 17 Bhp and 16.1 Nm. Although, no confirmation has been received from Honda’s end yet about the motorcycle’s launch date. Also, Honda sells a Hornet 2.0 based ADV in the Chinese market, namely CBF 190X. The ADV is likely to go on sale at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.50 lakh.