Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition EV Set To Launch In India

American EV manufacturer Fisker will launch the Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition in India with impressive specs and premium features

American EV manufacturer Fisker is set to enter the Indian market this year, with the launch of Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition. The company made this announcement via social media, revealing details about its maiden EV for India. Only 100 units of this electric SUV will be sold in India, with homologation expected to complete by September and deliveries to begin in the last quarter of 2023.

In international markets, Fisker Ocean EV is available in three variants – Sport, Ultra, and Extreme. There are two battery pack options available – 80 kWh (on Sport) and 113.00 kWh (on Ultra and Extreme) – with the option of a single-motor drivetrain with the smaller battery and a dual-motor drivetrain with the larger battery.

The India-spec version will get the larger battery and dual-motor setup, rated at 468 bhp and 696 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, (564PS and 736Nm with Boost) and a range of over 700 km. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in under 4 seconds, which is extremely impressive! Additionally, the Ocean EV features a solar-panel roof, which offers over 2,000 km worth of accumulative range per year when fully exposed to sunlight.

Fisker Ocean EV stands out with its striking and aggressive design, with sleek headlamps and taillamps, a kinked-up window line, a narrow quarter glass panel at the rear, sporty alloy wheels, etc. Inside, the cabin boasts a minimalist look, emphasizing the use of sustainable materials, while the focal point is a large, free-floating 17.1-inch touchscreen capable of rotating between landscape and portrait modes.

Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will come packed with plenty of other premium features, including a powered tailgate, front and rear heated seats, a 3D surround sound system, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Fisker’s entry into the Indian EV market reflects its ambition to tap into the country’s rapidly growing electric mobility sector. The Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will likely have a price tag upwards of Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom), which will position it against competitors like the Audi e-tron, BMW iX, and Jaguar I-Pace in India’s luxury EV segment.