First Unit Of Hyundai Exter Rolled Out In India, Launch Next Month

Hyundai Exter will be launched on July 10 and it will be available with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today rolled out the first unit of the Exter micro SUV from its Sriperumbudur production facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The five-seater will go on sale on July 10, 2023 and it will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV in the brand’s domestic lineup. The first unit rolled out has been the Ranger Khaki colour.

Speaking of the rollout of the first unit, Hyundai’s MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said: “At Hyundai we have always been driven to establish the industry’s best manufacturing processes, achieving product excellence, thus inducing an elevated sense of delight among our beloved customers. With optimum utilisation of Industry 4.0 automation, HMIL’s state-of-the-art production facility harmoniously integrates over 700 4th generation robots and highly skilled HMIL workforce to Au create superior mobility experiences,”

The Hyundai Exter will be made available in a total of six single-tone and three two-tone shades namely Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Ranger Khaki, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. The reservations for the micro SUV have already commenced for an initial token of Rs. 11,000.

It will be available in an expansive range comprising variants such as EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX DT, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine will be utilised. It produces a maximum power output of 84 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.

The second largest car producer in the country will also offer a factory-fitted CNG version only in the S and SX trims. The Hyundai Exter will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and it will be packed with features right from the base variant. For instance, six airbags will be standard across the range.

The equipment list will boast projector headlamps, H-Signature LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 5.84 cm LCD display, dashcam with dual camera, automatic climate control, steering wheel with mounted controls and a host of safety and assistive technologies.