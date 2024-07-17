First Unit Of Bajaj Freedom 125 Delivered, Bookings Open All Over India

Bajaj Freedom 125 has garnered over 30,000 enquiries in just a week and its bookings have now opened across the country

Bajaj Auto has today announced the commencement of deliveries for the recently launched Freedom 125, the world’s first CNG motorcycle, in India. Within a week’s time, the homegrown manufacturer has garnered over 30,000 enquiries for the commuter. Introduced on July 5, 2024, the motorcycle promises consumers a significantly lower operating costs.

It is claimed to be reduced by up to 50 per cent and the motorcycle offers an more eco-friendly ride with 26.7 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions compared to similar 125 cc petrol-only motorcycles. The Freedom’s CNG tank is integrated with advanced safety features and enclosed within a trellis frame. Offering over 200 km of range with 2 kg of CNG, it also includes a 2-litre petrol tank to extend the total range to 330 km.

Some of the highlighting features of the Bajaj Freedom 125 are monoshock rear suspensions, a long and quilted seat, LED headlamps, digital speedometers, and Bluetooth connectivity. The first unit of the Bajaj Freedom 125 has been delivered to a customer named Pravin Thorat in Pune.

Available in a total of three variants, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 95,000 for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. Bajaj says the consumers will save up to Rs. 75,000 in ownership costs over a period of five years courtesy of the bi-fuel technology being employed.

Speaking on the announcement, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “The Bajaj Freedom 125 launch has generated almost unprecedented consumer interest in this innovation, which helps deliver significant operating cost savings as well as a greener ride as compared to traditional petrol bikes. We are working hard to ensure that we meet this demand by expanding distribution rapidly across our expansive dealer network. Booking is now open across the country”

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is available in a total of seven paint schemes namely Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black/Grey, Pewter Black/Grey, Racing Red, Cyber White, Pewter/Yellow and Ebony Black/Red. The brand says the Freedom 125 offers 25 per cent more comfort than conventional 125 cc commuters.