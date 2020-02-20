Detailed Video Of Kia Sonet Sub-4-Metre SUV Concept Released

Kia Sonet Concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the production model will launch in June and will become the most affordable model in its company’s lineup

Among the most important debuts at the Auto Expo 2020 was that of the Kia Sonet Concept. The show car will spawn a sub-4-metre compact SUV that looks all set to launch in June this year. Moreover, the new model will become the cheapest model in its company’s portfolio. Its direct rivals will include some hot-selling companies like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon.

The Kia Sonet will be pretty closely related to the Hyundai Venue as it will feature the same platform and will be available with the same engine and transmission options. However, the parts-sharing will not be immediately apparent as the two SUVs will look quite different from each other. The new model will feature distinct LED headlights and the signature Tiger nose grille, while even the body panels won’t be exactly similar to each other.

The interior will also look quite different to that of the Hyundai Venue. Also, it could even come with some additional features over the donor model. It will come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, wireless charging system, climate control and UVO connected features suite.

Like we said, even the power options will be borrowed from the Hyundai Venue. This means the new model will be sold with three engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel.

Among these, the diesel mill has replaced the BSIV 1.4-litre unit and is a de-tuned version of the oil-burner available on the Kia Seltos. The 1.2 petrol engine offers 83 PS and 114 Nm, while the 1.0 turbo-petrol option offers 125 PS and 172 Nm. The diesel motor will offer 100 PS.

Prices of the Kia Sonet will likely be kept a bit higher those of the Hyundai Venue. For reference, the Venue retails in a price range of Rs 6.55-11.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV, however, could cost Rs 7-12 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher price tag will be justified through additional features and a distinctive styling that will be slightly reminiscent of that of the costlier Seltos.