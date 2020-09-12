First Spy Shots Of The Upcoming 2021 Honda HR-V Emerge Online

The 2021 Honda HR-V is expected to be completely redesigned, and Honda might also end up bringing the car to India to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos etc

The current-gen Honda HR-V was launched in the United States back in 2015, and now after over four years, the Japanese carmaker is working on launching an all-new gen model for the SUV in the first half of next year. Testing of the updated car is already underway, and a prototype of the car has been spied covered in camouflage.

However, the test mule does reveal some crucial information about the upcoming 2021 HR-V. Talking about the design, the new HR-V is expected to be redesigned to look tougher and more macho than before. The spy shots suggest that Honda is going for a boxy silhouette for the car.

The spied car features a large hexagonal grille up front, along with horizontal slats. The grille is flanked by sleek looking LED headlamps integrated with LED DRLs. Moving to the sides, the roofline does not curve towards the end, which means that the car will offer more headroom to the rear passengers. Stylish looking LED tail lamps will add to the sportiness of the car’s external design. In addition, a new roof spoiler as well as a redesigned rear bumper is expected to be on offer.

The front fascia of the car seems to be upright, which when coupled with a straighter bonnet and a flattish roof, makes it look bold. The high ground clearance further justifies the tough look. Previous reports also suggested that the third-gen HR-V will be slightly bigger than the outgoing model, measuring about 4,400 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,590 mm in height.

While Honda is yet to reveal its specifications, we expect the new-gen HR-V to be offered with a range of different powertrains including a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, as well as an option with mild-hybrid tech. Honda might also considering bringing the third-gen HR-V to the Indian market, since the car has been spied on test here a couple of times before.

If Honda does decide to do so, the HR-V would sit below the CR-V in the carmaker’s Indian line-up, and will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and other similarly priced SUVs.