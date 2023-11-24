First Made-In-India Tesla Car To Likely Cost Under Rs. 17 Lakh

Reports indicate that the first made-in-India Teslas could cost only around USD 20,000 (Rs. 16.67 lakh approximately) upon launch in the future

Tesla is getting close to selling its cars directly in India as plans are being put together to import them from abroad next year ahead of establishing a production unit within 24 months’ time according to reports. The American EV maker has been a prominent feature in many developed and emerging markets as a top zero-emission passenger vehicle seller over the last few years.

At the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in the first month of 2024 CY, an announcement regarding its market entry could be made. States such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat are in the running for setting up a future factory due to their already established resource bases and many global as well as domestic automakers rolling out products from there.

Tesla is said to be focussing on investing at least USD 2 billion for bringing up a manufacturing factory and might aim to source components locally worth USD 15 billion. To achieve economies of scale and make the prices competitive, Tesla would also look to produce battery packs and associated parts domestically as well in the future.

While no official confirmation has been made yet, the relationship between the local authorities and Tesla has certainly improved in recent months. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, informed in mid-2023 that a huge investment in on the horizon for India next year. The company has rapidly been expanding its presence across the globe alongside setting up new factories.

Currently, Tesla produces electric vehicles in the United States, China and Germany. The Indian EV market has gotten off to a good start but it is a long way from appealing to a wide customer base. Over the next three years, significant activity will be seen in this space as mainstream brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Honda, Kia and Toyota are planning to launch new models.

In the luxury segment though many players are already bringing in their EVs in quick succession in very little time since their global debuts and the reception has been all the more positive amongst buyers. Reports indicate that the first made-in-India Teslas could cost only around USD 20,000 (Rs. 16.67 lakh approximately).