First Honda Electric Scooter To Launch In India In 2023 – All Details

Considering the strong demand for electric two-wheelers in the country Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) is considering launching its electric portfolio in India

The electric mobility space in India is extremely active today and we are seeing a number of brands and manufacturers launching and expanding their electric portfolio in the market in seemingly no time. Seeing this as the right opportunity, HMSI (Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) is also considering bringing in its first electric scooter in 2023 and here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Honda electric scooter in India.

For starters, the HMSI will work in close collaboration with Honda Motorcycle Japan to develop core technologies and platforms for electric scooters and bikes for the Indian market. The brand is currently expected to launch its first electric scooter in early 2023 and will directly challenge the rivals like the Ather 450X, TVS i-Qube, Ola S1 Pro, and the Simple One.

Some experts also believe that the first electric scooter will be an electric iteration of the Honda Activa. In due process, the company will be utilising its skilled workforce and will also collaborate with the Japanese engineers from Honda Motorcycle Japan. The new team will be working on developing ‘Made for India’ powertrains, platforms, and other critical components.

The brand also shared that it will continue to offer the Honda Activa for those looking for long-distance travel for at least the next five years. The Honda Activa is currently the best-selling scooter in India and takes on the rivals like the TVS Jupiter and the Hero Maestro Edge.

The Indian EV market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years and the buyers so far have shown a great interest in practical, well-built, and powerful electric scooters. While the brand is yet to reveal more details about its upcoming electric scooter in 2023, we do expect Honda to position it as a strong alternative to established rivals like the ATher 450X and the TVS i-Qube.

The brand is also working on the new Activa 7G and will be launching it in the Indian market soon.