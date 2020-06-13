First-Gen Honda Activa Turned Into An Electric Scooter – Video

The first-gen Honda Activa’s 110 cc single-cylinder engine has been replaced with a 1 kW BLDC electric motor that is coupled to a 1.44 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

Pune-based electric vehicle specialist, Hemank Dabhade, has been known for transforming his vehicles into pure electric-powered vehicles. Previously, he transformed a diesel-powered Chevrolet Beat into an electric vehicle. This time around, it’s a first-gen Honda Activa scooter that has been converted into an electric scooter.

While the Indian market today has a range of electric scooters to choose from, Dabhade has decided to take the matters on his own hand, since most practical EVs today are pretty expensive as compare to petrol-powered scooters.

It is true that electric powertrains have a superior torque delivery as compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts, and Dabhade believes EVs have a very high potential as compared to petrol or diesel powertrains. Hence, he has equipped the scooter with a 1 kW BLDC electric motor, that is coupled to a 1.44 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The CVT system has been retained, and so is the suspension.

The battery pack has been placed under the seat, which means that there is a tad bit compromise on practicality in terms of storage. However, this also means that you can still carry a pillion rider with ease. Dabhade plans to move the battery pack to the scooter’s foot-board in the next ICE to EV conversion project he takes up.

The electric motor is enough to take the scooter up to a top speed of 65 kmph, while the zero-emission scooter has a claimed range of 42 km when a single rider is riding the scooter. If a pillion rider joins, the range comes down to 35 km. Dabhade claims that the scooter can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours.

Considering the fact that almost all manufacturers are working towards launching EVs in the years to come, it certainly looks like electric mobility is the way to go. The cost of maintaining EVs is less, they do almost no harm to the nature, and modern EVs are made to be on par with their ICE counterparts in terms of performance.