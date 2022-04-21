First-Ever BMW 7-Series Electric Sedan Announced With 1000+ Nm Torque

BMW i7 xDrive60 will enter showrooms later next year globally; equipped with an electric system capable of generating 600 PS and over 1,000 Nm of peak torque

The seventh-generation BMW 7-Series sedan has been unveiled with a host of changes inside and out and it has gained the first-ever electric model within the portfolio known as the i7 xDrive60. The new 7-er features a massive 31-inch rear entertainment screen and loads of impressive technologies but here we take a look at the zero-emission variant.

The new G70 7-Series will be expanded with the inclusion of two M-spec EV and PHEV choices by next year. In the United States, the customers will have the choice of a V8 engine, an AWD 760i xDrive, a six-pot unit, a RWD 740i and the first-ever i7 xDrive60 electric version.

For 2023, the German luxury carmaker will add only two M-spec cars to the 7-Series’ range: the M760e xDrive and the i7 M70 xDrive. The former gets a PHEV system as it utilised a 3.0-litre six-cyl engine producing 380 PS and 520 Nm.

It works in tandem with a 200 PS electric motor to generate a combined power output of 571 PS and 800 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds before topping out 250 kmph in hybrid mode. It is said to travel up to 140 kmph in electric mode and can cover up to 84 km per charge.

It will be introduced in the international market around the same time as the 7-Series PHEV without an M badge. Dubbed the 750e xDrive, it uses the same engine and e-motor but the former makes lesser power and torque. The combined output stands at 490 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque in temporary boosted mode. It has a slightly longer EV-only range of up to 89 km.

However, it is slower to 100 kmph by 0.6 seconds. The i7 xDrive60 will enter showrooms later next year and is equipped with an electric system capable of generating 600 PS and over 1,000 Nm of peak torque (255 Nm more than the standard i7). Endorsed to the torquiest road-going car ever made by the brand, it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds (4.5 s for regular i7).