First Customer Car Of Kia Sonet Rolled Out; Launch On September 18

Kia Sonet will be offered in GT Line and Tech Line trims and it will have three engine options alongside a host of segment-first features

Kia Motors India has today announced officially that the first customer car of the Sonet has been rolled out of its production lines in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Following the make-in-India initiative, the compact SUV is a heavily localised product and its mass production has commenced ahead of the market entry on September 18. It will also be shipped to more than 70 countries worldwide.

The South Korean auto major says the Sonet has been tested for over one lakh kilometers in different surface and climatic conditions. The Sonet made its global debut last month and it quickly caught everyone’s attention for its feature packed nature, coupled with a wide range of offering pertaining to different customer tastes.

Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India commented: “Kia Sonet is the symbol of promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market and a testament to the passion and dedication of the employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant”. The reservations for the Sonet are already underway across Kia’s 265 customer touch points in 160 cities and it can also be booked online.

The first day of the commencement of the bookings saw the Sonet receiving more than 6,500 orders and the 10,000 mark was reached in no time. It comes with a slew of segment first features and Kia claims it has more than 30 segment-best features along with three engine choices and the UVO Connect offers as many as 57 in-car connectivity based features.

Some of the highlighting segment-best features in the Kia Sonet are 211 mm ground clearance, the largest bootspace in its class, six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in diesel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will be retailed in GT Line and Tech Line trims across three powertrain options: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

The Sonet will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue which it has several commonalities with, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V while the Toyota Urban Cruiser is also getting launched this month. Over the course of the next five months, the Sonet will get new rivals in the form of Renault Tiger and Nissan Magnite.