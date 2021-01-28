First Citroen C5 Aircross Rolled Out Of Production In India Ahead Of Launch

Citroen C5 Aircross will likely be sold with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission as an option

Groupe PSA will be looking to make a strong impact in the Indian market with the Citroën brand on its comeback. Unlike Peugeot, a well known brand in the precious decades, Citroën has a wide portfolio that would cater to the needs of domestic customers and it will also aid in expanding the brand’s reach in the global arena beyond Europe.

The French manufacturer has already previewed its first model for India, the C5 Aircross and it will be launched in the coming months. The brand was expected to debut last year but the unfavourable market scenario exacerbated by the health crisis pushed its plans to 2021, and it will debut with 10 premium showrooms across the country.

The dealerships are based on Citroën’s unique La Maison concept and they will help in establishing an upmarket brand image. Unlike recent entrants into India like Kia and MG, Citroën follows a different route as it doesn’t appear to target high volumes with the C5 Aircross straightway. Citroën has expansive plans for India though as an affordable SUV internally codenamed C21 will likely arrive next.



Firstly, let us delve deep into the Citroën C5 Aircross and its production has officially commenced at the Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu. The brand has a vast engine and transmission manufacturing unit in Hosur as well. The C5 Aircross carries an eccentric styling followed by the brand globally and it has a host of creature comforts to boast about including “Flying Carpet Effect”.

This can be achieved through Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system that absorbs road bumps for better comfort. Other highlights include panoramic sunroof, acoustic windscreen and front window glasses, reclining modular rear seats, Grip Control System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Assist, foot operated electric tailgate, automatic climate control and multi-function steering wheel.



The Citroen C5 Aircross also features a two-tone dashboard, leather seat upholstery, vertically positioned AC vents, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Phone Mirroring, Hill Hold Assist, multiple airbags, engine start/stop, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, etc. The premium SUV measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and has a height of 1,670 mm.

As for the performance, the C5 Aircross will likely be equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 128 bhp and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor kicking out 178 bhp. As standard, a six-speed manual transmission will be offered while an eight-speed automatic transmission could be made available as an option.