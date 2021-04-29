First Batch Of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Sold Out In Under 3 Days!

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been priced at Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which means that it costs around Rs 2.65 lakh more than its predecessor

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most iconic superbikes in the world, and Suzuki had introduced a new-gen model for the motorcycle in February this year. Being an extremely popular premium motorcycle in India, the new Hayabusa was launched in the Indian market on April 26, 2021 at a base price of Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Initially, a batch of only 101 units of the superbike was brought to India, and the entire batch has now been sold out in less than three days! The lucky buyers of the first batch also received a complimentary rear seat cowl. The second batch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is likely to arrive soon, but the automaker is yet to confirm an official date.

The 2021 Hayabusa gets a 1340 cc engine that Suzuki claims is smoother, punchier and more efficient, thanks to tweaks made to the pistons, cam profiles and combustion chamber. The engine is down on both power and torque output as compared to the outgoing model, but Suzuki says that this is the “quickest Hayabusa ever”.

That said, the 2021 Hayabusa’s in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC motor now makes 190 PS power at 9,700 rpm, down from 197 PS, and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, also down from 155 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and also gets a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a new six-axis IMU, ten levels of traction control, ten levels of anti-wheelie control, three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill hold control. Other features on offer include a new LED headlamp and a new TFT display in the instrument cluster that sits between the analogue dials. The digital display helps the rider to navigate through the electronics options on offer.

The Hayabusa carries over the same twin-spar aluminium frame as before, however, Suzuki has slightly tweaked it to reduce weight. The 2021 Hayabusa weighs 264 kg, which is 2 kg lesser than before. The motorcycle gets inverted telescopic forks at the front, coupled with a link-type mono-shock rear suspension. The braking duties are taken care of by Brembo Stylema 4-piston twin discs at the front, and a single Nissin disc at the back. Dual-channel ABS is standard.