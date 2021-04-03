First 2021 Ford Bronco Auctioned Out For $1 Million (Rs. 7.88 Crore)

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition’s VIN 001 has been auctioned out to help two charities and on regular basis, it has a starting price of 57,410 USD (Rs. 42.12 lakh)

The revival of the Bronco nameplate was one of the biggest talking points in the global automotive industry in 2020 and Ford backed it up by receiving good attention for the range amongst customers. The first unit of the 2021 Ford Bronco has been sold for an auction last weekend and it fetched 1.075 million USD (Rs. 7.88 crore approximately).

With the VIN 001, it is of the First Edition, which sold out in a short space of time. Wearing Lightning Blue colour scheme, it comes with mechanical elements of the Badlands and Outer Banks interior. The standard version of the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition carries a starting price of 57,410 USD (Rs. 42.12 lakh approximately).

The auctioned piece is donated to two charities: National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound. The former aims at promoting health and public enjoyment of national forests amongst Americans while the latter helps students of all ages and different circumstances. The funds were raised through the sale of nine charity vehicles including the VIN 001 and first production models ever offered at auction.



The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition gets a host of features as standard including Bang & Olufsen audio system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated leather seats, Shadow Black hardtop and Safari bar while a number of new features is available in the Lux and Sasquatch packages.

As for the performance, a 2.7-litre EcoBoost turbocharged V6 engine is employed and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 310 horsepower and 542 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with only a ten-speed automatic transmission. The standard sixth-gen Bronco, on the other hand, comes with a 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost inline four-cylinder engine.

It kicks out 270 horsepower and 420 Nm, and it can be had with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard, a speed-speed unit with the crawler gear as seventh gear, and a ten-speed automatic transmission as an option. It will be interesting to see whether the Bronco will be considered for India or not through the homologation relaxation route.