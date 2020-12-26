Finally, Tesla To Launch Model 3 By June 2021 In India – Report

The Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable car in the American carmaker’s range, and is available in RWD and AWD variants

After a lot of teases and rumours, we’ve finally received confirmation about Tesla’s arrival in India. The American EV maker is planning to start accepting bookings officially from next month, and deliveries are set to commence by the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022. The first Tesla model to launch in India will be the Model 3.

Elon Musk had first declared his intentions about entering the Indian market in 2016, and the company has also begun pre-bookings for a brief time back then. A few people, like Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Voonik CEO Sujayath Ali, Pinstorm CEO Mahesh Murthy, had booked it back in the day.

According to the Economic Times report, Tesla has achieved the desired global sales figures for the Model S and Model X, and is seeking to increase the same for the Model 3. With its upcoming India launch, this surely seems possible. The report also suggests that Tesla is planning to open a plant here, which isn’t too surprising, as the company was already looking to invest in India.

Tesla had discussed the possibility of investing in a manufacturing facility/RnD centre, with the state governments of Maharashtra and Kerala. It wouldn’t too farfetched to assume that the company might go ahead and do so in a year or two. Local production of Tesla vehicles will not only make them much more accessible to Indian buyers, but will also help with the Government of India’s vision to electrify the automobile industry of India.

As for the Tesla Model 3, it is the entry-level model in the American carmaker’s range. The vehicle is currently available in the following variants – Standard Range (RWD), Standard Range Plus (RWD), Long Range (AWD), and Long Range Performance (AWD). Battery size ranges from 50 kWh to 75 kWh, and driving range from 381 km to 580 km (as tested by WLTP).

The Tesla Model 3 will enter the Indian market as a CBU import, and its price is expected to start around the Rs. 55 lakh mark. The vehicle doesn’t really have any competition here, and will be positioned as a luxury car.