Fiat 500 Electric Hatchback Could Be Considered For India – Report

The Fiat 500e has a range of 320 km on a single charge and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in about nine seconds

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could consider launching the electric version of the Fiat 500 in the near future. Revealed for the global markets recently, the new EV could help in bringing the Fiat badge up and running as we all know that FCA currently concentrates on introducing only the Jeep branded vehicles in India. It all depends on how the charging and manufacturing infrastructures for EVs evolve locally.

Our domestic market could get a country specific Fiat 500 EV but the details are rife and no official confirmation has been made yet. Fiat has certainly narrowed down its priorities as the 500 only gets an electric drivetrain this time around unlike the previous generations. The zero-emission Fiat 500 has bigger dimensions compared to the outgoing model.

As for the design, the Fiat 500 EV does not look too different from the previous gen model as its authentic tiny stature and the styling cues are retained. It is equipped with an electric motor of 87 kW capacity and a Li-ion battery pack. On the WLTP cycle, the 2020 Fiat 500e has a driving range of 320 km on a single charge and it can do zero to 100 kmph in about nine seconds.

The sprint to 50 kmph from standstill can be achieved in just 3.1 seconds and the top speed is rated at 150 kmph. An 85 kW DC fast charger is also part of the package and it helps in replenishing back to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes while taking only five minutes to charge the EV for clocking 50 km. The new 500 is not just a typical electric vehicle as it allows for Level 2 autonomous capabilities.

Other main features include a seven-inch TFT display, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps and tail lamps, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), ‘easyWallbox’ home charger developed by ENGIE EPS allowing for full charge in just six hours upon upgrade.

If FCA decides to launch the new 500 EV in India, it could only be brought in via CBU route and thus it may not be a volume gatherer. Therefore, a heavily localised model with good electric range and affordable price bracket are the keys for success if Fiat really wants to make an impact.