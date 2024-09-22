Festive Season Discounts On Popular Sedans – Up To Rs. 1.2 Lakh

This festive season, Volkswagen, Honda and Hyundai offer benefits of up to Rs. 1.2 lakh on their sedan range

The sedans are a dying breed in the Indian market as the SUVs have taken over. Despite the shrinking market share, the low-slung body style is still considered by a bunch of car buyers. To keep the momentum going, car manufacturers are offering massive discounts to capitalize on the festive season. In this article, we will look at the discounts on mass-market sedans, including some popular models like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

1. Hyundai Aura

Rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire which is soon due for a new-generation model, the Hyundai Aura is the brand’s entry-level compact sedan. This festive season, you can avail benefits of up to Rs. 48,000 on buying the Aura. The four-wheeler is available with both petrol and CNG fuel options.

2. Hyundai Verna

The latest model in the mid-size sedan segment in the Indian market, the Hyundai Verna can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 this festive season. The feature-loaded sedan comes with two engine options i.e. a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5 litre tGDi petrol engine, paired with the options of a CVT automatic, 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Also Read: All-New Honda Amaze Spied, Launching Soon – What We Know So Far

3. Honda Amaze

The new generation of Amaze is due for a launch early next year and Honda is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 1.12 lakh this festive season. Powered by a reliable 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Amaze gets the option of a manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

4. Honda City

Competing with the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna, Honda’s popular sedan is also available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.14 lakh. The 5th generation City is available in pure petrol and strong hybrid e:HEV guises. Ample cabin space, a feature-loaded cabin and a reliable powertrain are a few of its highlights.

Also Read: Sub-4m Compact SUV From Volkswagen Teased, Global Launch Soon

5. Volkswagen Virtus

Riding the wave of discounts, the Volkswagen Virtus is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.2 lakh this festive season. The sedan is available with a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine as well as a 1.5 litre four-cylinder TSI EVO petrol engine. The transmission options on offer include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCT unit.