Facelifted BMW 5-Series & 6-Series GT Global Debut On May 27

2021 BMW 5-Series gets minor design changes while the powertrain lineup could get increased performance numbers; global debut in South Korea

The highly popular BMW 5-Series sedan is receiving a mid-life facelift for the 2021 Model Year and it will make its global debut in South Korea on May 27. It will be accompanied by the updated 6-Series Gran Turismo as well. BMW’s Korea division has already teased the model on Instagram giving us a hint of what to expect ahead of the arrival.

The Bavarians appear to be not taking too many chances with the refreshed model as the exterior remains largely identical to the existing sedan, except for some minor revisions. It gets a larger kidney grille reminiscing the 8-Series while the redesigned air inlet is a subtle part of the update list. The teaser video boasted of the 5-Series’ heritage before showing the G30 LCI’s silhouette.

The current generation BMW 5-Series has been a definite step up compared to the previous model as the attractive styling and sporty design cues are well-received among customers. While you cannot blame BMW for not introducing too many changes, as the package is already a proven one, we can expect the performance numbers to increase this time around.

The entry-level 530i comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo inline four-cylinder engine. It will more likely be uprated to produce a maximum power output of 255 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque (a bump of around 7 horsepower and 50 Nm torque). The more upmarket 540i version uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that could be updated to develop 382 hp and 500 Nm.

However, the 2021 BMW M550i could retain its 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 engine churning out 523 horsepower and 750 Nm. The performance-based M5 will continue to be equipped with the 4.4-litre V8 generating 591 hp and 790 Nm and the M5 Competition belts out 617 hp.

The 6-Series GT currently costs Rs. 64.9 lakh in India (ex-showroom), powered by BSVI compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. It was first introduced back in February 2018. The updated version with minor exterior and interior changes could make its way to India in the near future as well.