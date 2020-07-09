Facelifted 2021 Lexus LS Revealed With Improved Comfort & New Tech

2021 Lexus LS gets a host of updates for improved comfort while new assistive based technologies and interior revisions are also on-board

The facelifted version of the fifth-generation Lexus LS has been revealed with minor changes to stretch its lifecycle. The flagship luxury sedan of the Japanese manufacturer comes with a new paint scheme known as Gin-ei Luster, which is said to be an extraordinary silver with a mirror-like smooth texture. Up front, you could see a slightly updated headlamp unit.

It gets adaptive high beam system that debuted in the RX while the front bumper has been reworked to add character lines. The signature spindle grille has radar sensor module with washer. As shown in the images, the tail lamp graphics has also been updated and the premium piano black trim can be witnessed instead of chrome. New set of alloy wheels are also available.

Just as the exterior, the interior of the 2021 Lexus LS remains similar to the outgoing model except for some new features including a high-res display for the digital rearview mirror, black finished controls on the centre console and steering wheel, and a new switch to access the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the centre console.

The infotainment system has new touch display and it enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Lexus’ engineers have worked on improving the comfort factor of the LS sedan as the adaptive suspension has been optimised. It is said to offer silky smooth ride, complemented by updates to the engine mounts and stabilizer bars for a plush on-board experience.

The seat coverings have deeper stitch points and low resilience urethane is used for the seat pads to improve comfort. The seats are softer while absorbing vibrations to further boost the comfortability. The 2021 Lexus LS 500 gets better low end torque and more responsive transmission and the LS 500h hybrid version has changes for improved acceleration.

The LS 500 and LS 500h also gain Active Noise Control and Engine Sound Enhancement systems to enable a quieter interior. Moreover, Lexus Teammate allows for a host of driver assistance systems such as Park Assist function that automatically controls steering, acceleration, braking and change of gears. Towards the end of this year, the 2021 Lexus LS will go on sale in Japan before reaching other markets.