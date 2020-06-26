Facelifted 2021 Genesis G70 Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch

2021 Genesis G70 gets a thoroughly refreshed exterior to stand in line with the latest crop of Genesis models including the G80

Following the test mules caught on camera with less camouflage, the facelifted version of the Genesis G70 has been leaked online revealing all the necessary exterior details we need to know about the luxury sedan, as the front and rear portions are there to see. Genesis is only expected to debut the updated G70 towards the later stages of this year or in early 2021.

Courtesy of Korean Car Blog we can readily witness the design changes featured on the facelifted Genesis G70. Up front, it gets split dual headlamps on either side, updated front grille with pointed crest, redesigned bumper and wider air inlets. Although we are a big fan of the traditional sharp headlamp cluster of the old model, the new changes bring the G70 in line with other models in the Genesis range.

Earlier this year, the luxury arm of Hyundai unveiled the new G80 sedan and it has plenty of resemblances with the facelifted G70. Just as the front fascia, the rear end boasts notable updates including newly designed tail lamps staying identical to the split design of the headlamps, larger oval-shaped exhaust tips, updated rear bumper and the presence of sculpted boot.

The leaked images also show 2.0T badge on the boot lid and it suggests that the 2021 Genesis G70 will likely have the 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine only in select markets across the globe. The interior gains its share of updates as well. There is a new steering wheel and larger touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options but the basic layout remains the same.

It could use latest software updates alongside a host of comfort, convince, safety and assistive features. The facelifted Genesis G70 is speculated to make its world premiere in South Korea later this year as a MY2021 model before reaching international markets during the course of next year.

Genesis is reportedly working on making its debut in India as it could arrive with a SUV. It could either be the GV80 or GV70. The former is based on Hyundai Palisade and it has plenty in common with the G80 sedan while the latter has similar underpinnings with the G70 sedan and Kia Stinger and it is said to sit on Tucson’s platform.