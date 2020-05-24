Facelifted 2020 SsangYong Tivoli Gets Mahindra’s mStallion Petrol Engine

2020 SsangYong Tivoli facelift gets a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that will soon be introduced in India in the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz

Mahindra-owned South Korean car manufacturer ‘SsangYong’ has released a mid-life facelift for the Tivoli, which is one of the most popular offerings of the brand in the foreign markets. The updated car gets sharper styling elements giving it a refreshed look both inside and out, along with a few additional features.

In terms of exterior styling, the facelifted Tivoli gets a redesigned front apron with three-piece fog lamps, while the small grille section that is placed between the headlights is now larger and features some faux chrome detailing. The changes at the rear are less noticeable, with a very subtly different rear bumper and new tail lights.

Inside the cabin, the car gets an all-new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The AC vents have been moved up to the top of the dashboard, while the car also gets a new gear selector. However, the biggest change is possibly the new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Powering the updated Tivoli is a new 1.2-litre G1.2T three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 126 hp of maximum power along with 230 Nm of peak torque. The said engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the same engine that will be making its way to the Indian market with the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz, while it will also perform duties on the next-gen Ford EcoSport as a part of the agreement between the Indian and American manufacturers.

Also on offer is a more powerful 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine rated at 161 hp/280 Nm, that comes coupled with an automatic transmission. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine has been retained from the outgoing model, but now puts out 134 hp power and 324 Nm torque, and can be had with either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Prices for the updated Tivoli start from £13,995 (Rs 12.93 lakh), and the car goes on to rival the likes of Nissan Juke as well as the Skoda Kamiq in the foreign markets.