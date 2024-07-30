Exploring Boundaries: Hyundai Alcazar’s Capability & Versatility In 3 Rows

Hyundai Alcazar impresses with its extensive list of premium features and advanced technologies, all while maintaining practicality and strong performance

Hyundai brought in the Alcazar in the domestic market midway through 2021 and it has built a reputation on its own over the last three years. The Hyundai Alcazar is retailed in an expansive range and it boasts practical bootspace having a volume of 180 litres when all seats are positioned up and customers can either opt for six- or seven-seater configurations.

Versatility is a strong point for the Hyundai Alcazar, thanks in part to its seating and cargo flexibility. The third row can fold and turn the Alcazar from a passenger hauler into a generous cargo-bearing SUV. The second row gets a one-touch tumble function in the Alcazar, which makes getting into the third row easy.

Inside, the SUV offers several storage options, such as door pockets, a cooled glove box and cup holders. These elements help make the Alcazar’s interior more comfortable and organised for longer-distance drives. The second-row one-touch tip and tumble seats (both captain and 60:40 split) provide a more premium appeal with individual armrests and more room for prolonged comfort.

On the other end of the spectrum, the seven-seater bench seat offers the opportunity for one more passenger, so for larger families or groups, it can make more sense. The Alcazar provides the option for multiple seating configurations without sacrificing passenger comfort. With a wheelbase of 2,760 mm, the interior of the Alcazar is both spacious and rich in features.

For even more available cargo flexibility, the Alcazar’s third row of seats folds easily for hauling something big or for longer trips that require additional luggage capacity. The second-row seats also slide forward or backwards to adjust the balance between passenger space and cargo capacity, ensuring a comfortable arrangement for both passengers and their belongings.

The Hyundai Alcazar’s cabin epitomises upscale equipment and technologies as well, featuring a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a Bose premium audio system with eight speakers. The inclusion of an air purifier with an AQI display ensures a fresh cabin environment.

Additionally, there is a front-row seatback table with a retractable cup holder and IT device holder, side footstep, rear window sunshade, and front row sliding sun visor that add convenience.

The extensive equipment list includes voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, three drive modes namely Eco, Sport, and Comfort – catering to different driving preferences – Snow, Sand, and Mud traction modes, 64-colour ambient lighting, an eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, BlueLink connectivity offering numerous in-car connected features, and puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection and so on.

Other highlighting safety features are ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist. The Alcazar also comes with a powerful as well as an efficient engine lineup. For those who prioritise fuel efficiency and torque, the Alcazar’s 1.5L diesel engine is an excellent choice.

This four-cylinder unit is designed to provide a smooth and efficient driving experience, making it ideal for long-distance travel as it has good torque characteristics.

The more powerful 1.5L turbo petrol unit kicks out 160 PS and 253 Nm and is well suited for spirited driving and is the one for the enthusiasts. Whether you’re shuttling kids to school, embarking on a weekend getaway, or simply cruising around town, the Alcazar’s stylish look and advanced features make every journey enjoyable.

It’s built to handle whatever life throws at you with ease and reliability, making it a standout choice in the crowded three-row SUV market.