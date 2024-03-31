Exploring A Hidden Gem In Gurgaon Ft. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Here we have attached a video of us exploring a hidden gem in Gurgaon on a 100 km weekend trail drive route boarding the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny lifestyle off-roader in India in June 2023 and it has been well received by customers across the country. The first season of Trails & Tales saw our Editor, Gaurav Yadav, participate as a Jimny owner. He came out mightily impressed by the 4×4 capabilities of the Jimny, reassuring his buying decision with conviction.

Here we have attached the most detailed off-road drive review of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the Aravali hills of Gurgaon, the world’s oldest mountain range of the Proterozoic era and we found a hidden gem somewhere around Sohna, thanks to this Mountain Goat.

The leg 1 started from Leopard Trail and went up to ITC Grand Bharat (20 km) following a pure trail route, offering a scenic and immersive experience through natural landscapes testing the toughness of the Jimny. The leg 2 from ITC Grand Bharat to Damdama Lake (35 km) witnessed various terrains including trail paths, village roads, and sandy trails, providing a diverse and challenging route for adventurers.

On leg 3 from Damdama Lake to Sohna Mines, the toughest challenge of the trail was presented with no established roads and rugged terrain featuring slopes, gravel and narrow pathways leading into mines. The final leg was the return journey of 40 km to the base via road. After completing the trail, the return journey involved travelling back to the starting point via established roads, offering a smoother and more direct route for the return trip.

The Jimny has been a cornerstone of Suzuki’s global lineup for over five decades. The India-spec model comes with a more spacious cabin, thanks to the addition of two extra doors and a longer wheelbase. Furthermore, it boasts a more advanced features list compared to the international-spec three-door version, catering to the preferences and demands of domestic consumers.



The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a spacious boot area featuring a wide rear opening, facilitating easy loading and unloading of luggage. Regarding performance, it is powered by a 1.5L K15B four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 104.8 PS at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 134.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission, with power distributed to all four wheels as standard, ensuring capable off-road performance.