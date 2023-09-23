Experience The Best Of Both Worlds With Hyundai AURA Bi-Fuel Option

The Hyundai Aura distinguishes itself from its competitors through its exceptional features, advanced technologies, efficient bi-fuel option, and alluring styling

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Aura compact sedan just over three and a half years ago, garnering positive responses from customers and quickly becoming a sensation. The vehicle has redefined the standards for compact sedans with its remarkable design, extensive range of features, and impressive performance, showcasing the Indian market’s affinity for quality sedans. Its notable attributes include outstanding fuel efficiency, reliability and exceptional practicality.

The compact sedan possesses an unmatched road presence, emphasized by its sleek black-finished front grille, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty bumper design, and stylish 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, collectively contributing to its undeniable allure. Additionally, the Aura boasts chrome-finished outer door handles, wraparound tail lamps, a rear chrome garnish, and an elegantly mounted wing spoiler on the trunk.

The 2023 Hyundai Aura introduces glossy black inserts that contribute to its modern and appealing look. The interior features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob adorned with chrome accents, enhancing the overall premium feel. The inner door handles have been subtly finished with a touch of metallic detailing, adding to the overall aesthetics.

Inside the cabin, attention is drawn to the fresh seat fabric design prominently featuring the Aura branding. The ample space provided for both passengers and the driver is noteworthy, and the expansive view adds to its practicality for long journeys. The comfort it offers sets the Hyundai Aura apart from its rivals.

The tech aspect of the 2023 Hyundai Aura is elevated with an array of advanced features. Notable additions include a wireless charger, a new 3.5-inch cluster with a Multi-Info Display, a Type-C USB fast charger, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system seamlessly compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Remaining true to Hyundai’s tradition, the Aura compact sedan comes loaded with modern features and technologies, delivering exceptional value for its price. The range also offers a variety of exterior paint options, including six mono-tone colour choices. Added conveniences encompass cruise control, smart key with push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, footwell lighting, voice recognition technology, Bluetooth connectivity.

Beneath the hood, the established 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine meets RDE standards and is compatible with E20 fuel. Transmission choices comprise a five-speed manual and an AMT, while the CNG variant exclusively offers a five-speed MT. Thus, consumers wanting to own a fuel-efficient sedan do not have to look further. Standout features of the sub-four-meter sedan include intuitive braking capabilities and enjoyable cornering performance.

The dependable petrol engine delivers seamless performance, effortlessly covering long distances. Its impressive fuel efficiency complements its style and substance. With a spacious bootspace of over 400 litres and ample ground clearance, the Aura can handle various road conditions. Safety remains a top priority, with the 2023 Hyundai Aura offering an extensive range of over 30 safety features, including some industry-firsts.

Standard features include four airbags, with an option to upgrade to six, as well as ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System for enhanced safety. The 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift presents a comprehensive package of enhancements, encompassing well-crafted design, interior comfort, technological features, performance, and safety.

These latest updates elevate its appeal in the fiercely competitive compact sedan segment, making it an undeniable top choice. It perfectly caters to Indian families seeking a budget-friendly compact sedan without compromising on premium appeal, both inside and out. It excels in every aspect you consider, making it an outstanding option for the discerning consumer. Are you ready to experience excellence with the Hyundai Aura?