Existing Tata Nexon EV Owners Get Software Update With Added Features

Tata Nexon EV Prime gets new features such as multi-mode regen, cruise control, smartwatch integrated connectivity features, i-TPMS, etc

Tata Motors has today announced the addition of new features to the Nexon EV’s lineup as multi-mode regen, cruise control, smartwatch integrated connectivity features, i-TPMS (Indirect-Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and automatic brake lamp activation on regen, etc are included. It means that these features are now available across the Nexon EV’s range.

Charging timeout of 110 seconds is also part of the package. More interestingly, these features can be upgraded to existing Nexon EV owners through a first-of-its-kind software update and are free of cost. These features are now extended to over 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners and Tata says the update ‘will benefit current owners in their journey towards ‘Evolving to Electric’ by enhancing their drive experience, connectivity and efficiency’.

The first software update to its existing customers, which is free of charge, will be available from July 25, 2022 across authorised Tata service centres in India. For a seamless transition, Tata Motors will roll out an educative programme for customers soon while the brand has mentioned that the subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on a paid basis.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. spoke about the update and said: “With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience.”

The Nexon EV Prime has an ARAI-certified driving range of 312 km on a single charge and it features a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, which is powered by a high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with IP67 standards for dust and waterproof resistance. It also comes with a warranty of 8 years/1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and motor.

In addition, the electric SUV offers 35 mobile app-based connected features ranging from remote commands, and vehicle tracking to driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. The Nexon EV is retailed in three paint schemes namely Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and the recently introduced Daytona Grey. Currently, the Nexon EV Prime is priced between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 17.50 lakh while the Max costs between Rs. 18.34 lakh and Rs. 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom).