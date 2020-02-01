Exhaust Note Of 2020 Mahindra Thar Revealed In A New Video

A Youtube video not only gives us a glimpse of the dashboard of the 2020 Mahindra Thar but even reveals what the new SUV’s exhaust note sounds like

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is in final stages of development and will be revealed after the fast-approaching Auto Expo 2020. Ahead of its public debut, the new model has been spied on numerous occasions but the latest video of a test mule reveals aplenty about the new model. Of course, the video gives us a glimpse of the dashboard, steering wheel and instrument cluster of the new SUV but that’s not all.

Along with showing what parts of the interior could look like, the video even reveals the exhaust note of the 2020 Mahindra Thar. As can be seen in the short clip, the creator of the video accelerates to a speed of roughly 80 km/h and the sound note of the new model’s diesel engine is clearly audible. While it’s a bit early to give a final verdict, from the looks of it, the diesel engine clatter won’t be as audible inside the new SUV’s cabin as it is in that of the present model.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will make its public debut at a media event that will be held a few weeks after the Auto Expo 2020. What this means is that the next generation of the popular SUV could be revealed only by March this year. The new model will not only offer a more modern visual package but will even have a new platform and powertrain.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will have a completely new design, which, while being more modern than that of the outgoing version, will be based on the same Wrangler-like theme. What this means is that the new model will look more modern without losing any of its old-school charm. Styling highlights of the new-gen Thar include the signature seven-slat vertical grille, round headlamps, fender-mounted front indicators and a flat hood.

On the inside, the changes are far more comprehensive in nature. The 2020 Mahindra Thar will have a more car-like interior, with an all-new dashboard that will hold a touchscreen infotainment unit, a more upmarket instrument cluster and automatic climate control. Also, the new model will have a multi-function steering wheel and cruise control. Moreover, it’s important to mention here that previous spy images have revealed that the new-gen Thar will provide front-facing rear seats.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be based on a new platform that will comply with the stricter safety norms. It will be powered by an all-new 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will deliver a maximum power of 140 hp and a peak torque of 300 Nm. The same motor will be used even in the new-gen Scorpio, but in a different power-tune. A four-wheel-drive system will be optional.