Exclusive: Volvo XC40 R-Design Petrol Launch Next Month, Diesel Likely To Discontinue

Volvo XC40 R-Design petrol variant will use a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 190 horsepower and 300 Nm; it will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission

In an exclusive report, we can reveal that Volvo will be launching a new variant of XC40 in December 2019. With bookings likely to commence soon, the XC40 R Design will be introduced in the petrol variant next month and it could be priced at around Rs. 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will compete against BMW X1 sDrive xLine, Mercedes-Benz GLA 200, Audi Q3 30 TFSI and Mini Cooper S. Moreover, the existing diesel version will likely be discontinued as the stocks almost ran out across the country. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder D4 turbocharged diesel engine produces a maximum power output of 190 horsepower and 400 Nm of peak torque.

It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The XC40 is sold in Momentum and Inscription variants with prices of Rs. 39.90 lakh and Rs. 43.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) respectively. The forthcoming XC40 R Design T4 petrol variant, on the other hand, is good enough to kick out 190 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque.

It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel version may as well return next year but it depends on the demand from customers. Whether the upcoming 2.0-litre petrol engine will be upgraded to meet BSVI emission standards or not by the time it launches next month is yet unknown.

The automatic transmission in the diesel variant sends power to all the four wheels of the smallest SUV within Volvo’s domestic portfolio. But, the Swedish brand might take the conservative route and stick with a front-wheel-drive configuration upon the petrol powertrain’s arrival.

Despite developing 100 Nm lesser than its diesel counterpart, the Volvo XC40 R Design petrol variant will be stuffed with several features such as a vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system, heated seats, wireless charging facility, paddle shifting function, adaptive cruise control, powered tailgate and other driver-assistive as well as safety bits.