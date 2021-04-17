Exclusive: Updated Maruti Ertiga & XL6 Coming Soon, Alcazar Effect?

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 likely to gain new features in response to the growing competition in the three-row space

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the XL6 as a more premium version of the Ertiga MPV back in August 2019. Sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a middle row captain seating arrangement and the updated front fascia makes for a clear differentiation compared to the standard Ertiga, which is retailed through Arena outlets.

The original Ertiga was in the business for six and half years before the second generation came into existence in late 2018 and it continued the legacy of its predecessor by sitting at the top of the MPV sales charts. However, things have really gotten interesting in recent times. With the midsize SUV-based three-row SUVs getting attention, Maruti Suzuki will bring in an update to the Ertiga.

In an exclusive report, we can divulge that the Ertiga as well as the XL6 is in for a notable update in the coming months. As per our sources, they could get additional features like more airbags, a wireless smartphone charging facility, bigger tyre size and much more. With Maruti Suzuki’s main rival Hyundai launching the Alcazar seven-seater based on the Creta soon, the competition is only getting thicker.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between Rs. 7.69 lakh and Rs. 10.47 lakh while the XL6 costs between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 11.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter is sold only in Zeta and Alpha variants. Both derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B DOHC petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic unit is offered as an option. Expect no mechanical changes accompanying the updated Ertiga and XL6, and whether they would get new connectivity-based features or not is waited to be seen.

Next up, the largest carmaker in the country appears to be working on a new generation Celerio amongst a crop of entry-level models while a mid-size SUV jointly developed with Toyota and a crossover based on the Baleno are also reportedly in the development.