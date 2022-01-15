Exclusive: Upcoming Toyota Hilux Price Range Details Leaked

Toyota Hilux will be powered by a 2.8L turbo-diesel engine, with both manual and automatic transmission choices available

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is preparing to launch a lifestyle pickup truck in the Indian market – Hilux – on January 20. Toyota Hilux has been spotted a few times on Indian roads, and the anticipation for it is fairly high. As per official communication by Toyota, the forthcoming pickup will offer “a great value-proposition” in the same budget range as Jeep Compass.

Jeep Compass is currently priced from Rs. 17.79 lakh to Rs. 29.34 lakh, and its soon-to-launch ‘Trailhawk’ version will be slightly more expensive. The gearheads among you would know that Jeep Compass Trailhawk is the offroad-spec version of the SUV, and we expect this to be one of the closest rivals (but not a direct competitor) to Hilux.

Toyota Hilux’s only direct rival in India – Isuzu D-Max – is priced at Rs. 18.05 lakh for the ‘Hi-Lander’ version, and from Rs. 21.06 lakh to Rs. 25.59 lakh for the ‘V-Cross’ version. Considering all facts at hand, it seems like Toyota’s pickup will be more expensive than Isuzu’s, and significantly more powerful as well.

Toyota Hilux will be offered with a single engine option – a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel unit. The same powerplant does duty on Toyota Fortuner, where it generates 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on manual variants). Both automatic and manual gearbox options will be offered on Hilux, with a four-wheel-drive system available as well.

There will be five colour options on offer – Emotional Red, Grey Metallic, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, and Super White. The pickup will only be offered in a four-door, 5-seater configuration, and there will be a lot of official accessories available for it. Toyota Hilux has quite a handsome design, and we’re sure it will be the centre of attention wherever it goes.

Bookings for Toyota Hilux have commenced across India, for a token sum of Rs. 1 lakh. The upcoming pickup will not only be a rugged off-roader, but it will also have a lot of creature comforts on offer, thus making it exciting as well as practical.

All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi