Exclusive: Upcoming Maruti XL6 Spied In New Dignity Brown Colour, Launch On August 21

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on August 21 and has major visual updates compared to the regular Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will be launching the XL6 on August 21 and we revealed you exclusive spy pictures of the model ahead of its market arrival. The XL6 has clear differentiation over the standard Ertiga to give it a completely new vibe due to a number of reasons.

Unlike the regular Ertiga MPV, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be retailed solely through Nexa showrooms across the country. Since the vehicles present at Nexa have upmarket appeal, the XL6 follows the same route with exterior and interior changes compared to the regular Ertiga.

The XL6 will be offered in Nexa Blue colour as evident from the previous spy shots. It is used across the entire Nexa portfolio as the same paint scheme can be seen on S-Cross, Baleno, Ignis and Ciaz. It will be sold in multiple colour options including the all-new Dignity Brown colour as seen in this image.

The six-seater is based on the top-spec Ertiga and the interior has an all-black theme along with seats upholstered in leather. The major change inside the cabin is the middle-row captain seating arrangement providing an upmarket appeal for the XL6.

The front fascia comes with a brand new grille that goes well with the redesigned headlamps. The sleeker headlamp assembly has integrated LED Daytime Running Lights while the two-slat horizontal element has the Suzuki badge fitted on to it. The front bumper is also revised with the addition of skid plates and rectangular housing for the fog lamps.

The bolder black cladding on wheel arches, blackened alloy wheels and pillars, rear end with Nexa sticker and XL6 badge, black treated tailgate and a skid plate are other notable features. The XL6 will take power from the regular 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine that has just received BSVI compliance.

The BSVI powertrain produces 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter AT.